Pregnant Walmart Customer Got In Trouble When She Made An Honest Mistake At A Self-Checkout Register At Walmart

A word of advice: it’s not a good idea to mess with pregnant women.

They’re tired, they’re hungry, and they don’t want to deal with any bull!

And that brings us to today’s video…

A woman named Taylor took to TikTok to complain about how she was treated while shopping at Walmart.

Taylor said she was five months pregnant and a Walmart worker approached her after she used a self-checkout register.

The worker asked Taylor to come with him and she said, “Now I feel like I’m doing a walk of shame because I don’t think I’ve done anything wrong. But everybody’s looking at me as I’m escorted to the office.”

Taylor was told that she didn’t ring up prenatal vitamins she had on her.

She explained to them that it was an honest mistake but the police were called and came to the store.

Taylor said, “So at five months, you can already imagine my hormones were raging. So I just went the **** off.”

Taylor went nuclear on the employees and told them that she was pregnant AND a veteran. The police officer decided not to write a report about the incident but Taylor was banned from the store for a month.

Take a look at the video.

Sounds a bit extreme, don’t you think?

