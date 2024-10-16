Reckless Owner Keeps Bringing Aggressive Dog To A Pet Friendly Coffee Shop And Expecting Others To Deal With It, So This Woman Calls Her Out

Dealing with other people can be very frustrating, and even more so when they are blind to how their behavior is affecting others.

In this case, a woman keeps bringing her aggressive dog to a pet friendly coffee shop and nobody seems to care.

Except this one lady who decided to call her out for it.

Let’s read the story.

AITA for telling a woman she shouldn’t bring her aggressive dog to a coffee shop? I have been frequenting this coffee shop for months and I love it. It’s dog friendly and there’s a large open terrace where people enjoy coffee while they working on laptops, enjoy one another’s company, or just sit in peace. Until… this woman started coming with her dog a few weeks ago… First of all, she lets her dog roam around. It has a leash on, but she doesn’t hold it, nor does she pay attention.

This is already very reckless behavior. But it gets worse.

The dog barks loudly at any other dog that is near and the woman either ignores it, or even worse, has the audacity to tell people to “stay away” or not sit near her. I’ve heard her say it’s only small dogs or it’s only brown dogs etc, etc that triggers her dog. And that he’s great otherwise.

I wouldn’t trust her word for it.

Today I had enough… the only seat was across from her, so I sat down and her dog became disgruntled – mind you, my dog doesn’t bark at other dogs or show any signs of aggression or provoking of any kind. She asked if I could find somewhere else to sit because her dog would BITE mine…. Why in the WORLD would you bring a dog in public regularly that has behavioral issues and a potential safety risk and expect everyone else to cater to your issue?

Very true, and if her dog hurts someone, she will have to respond for it.

I tried not to cause a scene, but I lost it. I told her she’s a rude “b word” and disrespectful for bringing her dog to a public establishment. Everyone else shouldn’t be hindered to enjoy a wonderful environment so she can bring her unhinged dog. No wonder the dog is unhinged – she is. Anyway.. I was so upset with myself for losing it that I left today, but I still want to go back. I just couldn’t tolerate being near that woman today. I’ve expressed my concerns with the shop manager, but they haven’t done anything about it.

It’s very upsetting when everyone else seems unbothered.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this.

A commenter shares their personal view on the matter.

This person shares simple but wise words.

That’s a good question.

A reader makes a suggestion.

This commenter has some ideas on how to handle the situation.

Someone shares valuable tips and information.

Does she know that if her dog hurts someone she’s responsible for it?

Maybe she doesn’t care, or doesn’t believe the worst will happen.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.