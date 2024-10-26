Roommate’s Emotional Support Dog Became Unmanageable, So He Was Asked To Move Out And Their Friendship Hung In The Balance

Sharing space with a roommate can be a balancing act, but add a misbehaving dog to the equation, and the scale is quickly tipped.

A roommate gets an emotional support dog for his anxiety, but when he’s away, it wrecks havoc around their apartment – leaving his unassuming roommate at a breaking point.

AITA for telling my roommate he needs to move out because of his emotional support dog? I (26M) have been living with my roommate, let’s just call him “Jake” (27M). For about two years, we’ve always gotten along well, and he’s been a decent roommate until recently.

Jake has struggled with anxiety for a while, and earlier this year, he got an emotional support dog, a small terrier mix. I was fine with it at first, even though I’m not a dog person, because I wanted to be supportive. The issue is that this dog has turned my life upside down.

It barks constantly when Jake isn’t home, chews on furniture, and has accidents all over the place. I’ve tried talking to Jake about it, and he’s always apologetic, but nothing really changes.

I’ve suggested dog training or even hiring a dog walker, but Jake claims he can’t afford it. It’s gotten to the point where I dread coming home because I know I’ll be dealing with the dog’s mess and noise. I work long hours and really value my peace and quiet when I’m off, but that’s impossible now.

A couple of weeks ago, I gave Jake an ultimatum: either the dog goes, or he has to find a new place. Jake got really upset and said the dog is essential for his mental health, which I understand, but I didn’t sign up to live with a poorly behaved dog. Since then, our relationship has been super tense.

He’s calling me heartless and says I’m punishing him for needing support. Some of our mutual friends agree with him, saying I should be more understanding since it’s a mental health issue.

But I feel like I’m sacrificing my own well-being here. AITA for telling my roommate he needs to move out because of his emotional support dog?

