Rude Neighbor Called The Cops On Them, So They Made Sure They’re Going To Get A Fine From Their HOA

Neighbors called the cops on me! “I moved into this house in 2017, nice neighborhood, everyone usually friendly.

Except for an elderly couple directly across from me. They have called the cops on everyone for everything, they have even had numerous screaming matches with other neighbors over their rage issues. One occasion was kids playing in a public street in front of our houses. Since moving in I have been cordial, offered them food when I grill outside, take them packages I get by mistake, say good morning and wave at them. They can barely walk and one of them is going blind. I since moving in noticed they get their yard treated and if I mow and note the treatment sign withering away in their yard, I get it and throw it away for them. Been doing this since 2017. Today I mow, chunk their tathered sign, and go back in to enjoy my day. 45 minutes later a deputy is knocking on my door asking what my issue is with my neighbor. Explains I threw out their sign and they called him.

He upon finding out what the sign is gives me the “you’re kidding” look. He puts it back in their yard. They sat out their commenting bull **** on their porch while the cop was there. After they left they hurried inside. I took picture of the sign sent it to the HOA as a violation as it has been out there for 2 weeks per the date on it. Hope they like the fine they get.”

