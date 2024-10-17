She Has A Walker In Order To Go Long Distances, But A Lady At A Store Tried To Steal It

Grocery stores usually have carts for you to use while you’re there, but in today’s story, one woman assumes that a woman’s walker is also store property.

It gets pretty dramatic when she tries to take it.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Lady wants my rollator For those that don’t know, a rollator is basically a walker on wheels. I had a stroke 6 years ago, and my balance and vision got messed up. I can walk maybe 20-25 feet on a flat surface without help, but I need my rollator to take long walks and take it with me whenever I go somewhere. I normally have weekly groceries delivered to me at my apartment, but every month or 6 weeks, depending on schedules, my mom will take me to a specialty grocery store, where I can get a lot of pre-packaged meals that I just have to put in the microwave for a while.

She explains the features of her rollator.

We were on one of these trips, and were waiting in line checking out. The rollator that insurance covers was a piece of cheap white plastic, so last Christmas, my mom bought me one that is black steel and titanium composition. It also has a pouch on the back for storing things and when I need a break, I can lock the wheels, and it has a fold out bench I can sit on. So, while my groceries were being checked out, I folded out the bench, and sat down waiting. When we were done, I got up and unlocked the wheels while my mom rolled out my cart of groceries.

A lady tried to take the rollator.

I had barely got 5 feet, when a lady walked up and grabbed my rollator, saying “I’ll take this”. I said “no” and jerked it away from her and proceeded to follow my mom out to the parking lot. Usually, my mom will load the groceries in the car, while I leave the rollator on the side, and walk my way to the passenger’s seat. After loading the groceries, my mom collapses the rollator and puts in on top of the groceries. This lady followed us out to the car and was waiting there, tapping her foot, while we loaded the groceries.

The lady waited while they loaded everything into the car.

I didn’t trust her, so I just stood holding the rollator. My mom said, “Go ahead, get in, it’s unlocked” and I just shook my head no and tried to subtly point at the lady as to why I wasn’t getting in. Mom understood, and finished loading the groceries. When she was done, she came up to me, folded down the rollator while I walked to the passenger side door. Mom folded down the rollator, put it on top of the bags in the car and was closing the door, when the lady started shrieking about how we were stealing store property.

The manager asked what was going on.

I don’t know if someone got him, or what, but a manager-type came out and asked what was going on. The lady screamed about how we were “stealing” the rollator and she needed to use it. The manager asked my mom about it and she said it was mine and even showed him the plaques bolted on that had my name, emergency contacts, and medications and the schedule I was on in case I needed them.

The lady didn’t seem to understand.

The lady kept screaming that she needed it now that we were done. The manager told her that it was mine, it had information on it that pertained only to me, and that if she needed help, they could find her a mobility scooter or something She didn’t like this, and suddenly went from shrieking harpy to sweet old lady, saying, “Well, maybe she could leave it here and I could use it and leave it when I am done for them to come back and get.”

They left the manager to deal with the lady.

The manager asked, “Would that be OK with you?” and my mom, knowing we would never see it again, said that we couldn’t, we had other places to go where I would need it. The lady began screaming again, while we just drove off. I don’t know how it ended up for the manager, but I hope he survived it.

That lady sounds crazy. I wonder why she thought it was store property.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This person’s comment made me laugh…

Another reader doesn’t understand what the manager was thinking.

This reader points out that stores don’t provide rollators.

This person is confident that the lady would’ve kept the rollator.

Another person has had multiple people try to steal her chair.

I’d be hesitant to go back to that store!

What a lunatic.

