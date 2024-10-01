Shopper Says That The Deals At T.J. Maxx And Marshalls Are Scams. – ‘They manufacture it to lesser standards.’

TikTok videos calling out various scams seem to be everywhere these days and here’s another story for you to chew on!

A woman named Olga posted a video on TikTok and warned viewers about what she says are some unsavory business practices at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores.

Olga told viewers that these stores, “make it seem like you’re getting a good deal, however, they manufacture it to lesser standards, they manufacture it with worse quality, and then they’re going to give you a lesser price for it but put the real retail price of that brand on the tag somewhere so it looks like you’re getting a good deal.”

She continued, “The price that they’re selling it at is the price of the item because they are manufacturing that item or they are private labeling that item themselves.”

Olga also said, “Totally defeats the purpose of these bargain stores because you are supposed to be selling overstock items that you were not able to sell in your regular retail stores. You’re not supposed to be manufacturing more items.”

