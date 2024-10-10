Sister-In-Law Is Battling Infertility And Demands Custody Of This Mom’s New Baby, So She Asked Her To Leave And Not Come Back Until She Gets Help

Dealing with family can be complicated, but sometimes things cross a line you never expected.

What would you do if your sister-in-law, who couldn’t have children of her own, asked for custody of your baby?

In the following story, one woman is faced with this exact dilemma.

Here’s what’s going on.

Entitled SIL wants custody of my baby I’ve (36f) been married to her (40f) brother for over 10 years, and she has always shown some jealousy and resentment. She’s always felt like I had the life she wanted, not necessarily with her brother, but the marriage, family, job stability, etc. I have 3 kids 10f, 8m, 3 months female. She got married last year, and they decided to start trying for a baby, but she was unfortunately told that she couldn’t have children naturally. She was understandably devastated, and the family comforted her as best as we could. We recently had a family dinner and in the middle of it she says “Angel698 I think it’s really unfair that you got to have 3 kids and I can’t have any. Your baby is my last chance to raise a child, so I think you should give her to me during the week so I can create a motherly bond with her, and you can have her on weekends.”

Just when she didn’t think it could get any worse, the SIL started screaming.

Before I could respond, the entire table erupted, with everyone talking at once, so I took my older kids upstairs. When I got back to the dining room, her husband was asking what the **** was wrong with her and why she would even think to ask that. She was trying to justify herself when I asked them to leave. I also said that she’s no longer welcome at my house or around my children until she gets help. She started screaming that I didn’t deserve my life or my children and that I stole her baby from her. Her husband and MIL kept apologizing and dragged her out of the house, still crying and screaming. Now, my kids want to know why their aunt wants to take the baby.

