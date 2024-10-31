His Sister Is Keeping Her Infertility A Secret From Her Fiancé, But He Decides To Tell Him Anyway And Now His Whole Family Is Furious With Him

When you know something life changing, do you stay quiet or speak up?

One brother found himself caught between protecting his sister’s secret and telling the truth to her fiancé.

The issue?

His sister had been keeping a major detail about her ability to have children hidden, and it seemed like her fiancé had no idea.

So, he decided to intervene—only now, everything’s spiraled out of control.

Check out the details.

AITA for telling my sister’s fiancee that she is infertile? I will try to keep this as simple as possible. My sister Emma was very sick in high school. Her choice was either to die young or be able to conceive children. It was a hard decision for her and she doesn’t like to talk about it.

Wow, that’s terrible.

She has been dating Adam 29M for about 6 years and he is really nice. The whole family loves him. He proposed to her last year and they were planning to marry in March next year. But here is the problem, Adam really wants children. He always plays around with our little cousins at family events and talks about what he wants to do and teach his future children. We always thought that they were just going to be adopting so we never brought it up. But since the engagement I have noticed that he always talks about them as their children, as in biological. I don’t know how to explain it but it didn’t seem like they were going to adopt a child.

I smell a lie somewhere…

After thinking about it for a while I decided to talk with Emma about it. I asked her out and gently brought up the topic. She did seem a bit angry about me mentioning it but she explained to me that Adam treats adoption the same as giving birth and that he is happy all the same. It sounded believable, but I know my sister, she was lying. During the entire conversation she could not look me in the eye. After a month I finally decided to talk to Adam. This Sunday we were gathered at my parents house for dinner and while everyone was busy and we were alone I asked Adam how the adoption proceedings were going. Were they going to start now or after they got married.

Like, let’s get this process going already.

He looked surprised, and asked me what I was talking about. I mentioned how he wants many kids so they should probably be starting with the whole process early. He asked me if Emma wants to adopt a child because they had never talked about it. Since my parents were coming back I asked him to talk to me later. Around the end of dinner I asked him for some help with my phone and led him to the balcony and I was honest with him. I asked him if he knew that Emma can’t have children.

And there it is…

At first he thought I was joking, but when he saw that I was serious he got this dead look on his face. I told him some of the details and said that it would probably be best if he talked with Emma for the full story. He was quiet for the rest of the evening. When they got home they apparently got in a major fight. I know that he is currently staying with friends and asked for the ring back but nothing else. Emma hates me. And our parents are mostly on her side and think that I shouldn’t have said anything. I thought I was doing the right thing, this is such a huge secret to keep from your future partner, but maybe it really wasn’t my place to say anything.

Was he truly trying to help, or did he overstep in a situation that wasn’t his to control?

Reddit says he is the AH. It was NOT his story to tell.

This person says it was none of his business.

This person can hardly believe the brother in law is still talking to him.

This person says everyone in the story is at fault.

Some secrets aren’t meant to stay buried.

But that doesn’t mean you should be the one digging them up.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.