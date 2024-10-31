Someone Kept Parking In His Assigned Spot, So He Blocked Them In All Day And Notified Management

In places where it’s hard to find a parking spot, having an assigned parking spot is a big deal.

In today’s story, the residents of an apartment building have to pay extra to have an assigned parking spot, but one person seems keen to park in spots that don’t belong to them.

Eventually, the person who is paying for the parking spot comes up with a way to get revenge.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

They Parked in my Spot That I Pay For, so I Blocked Them in All Day In my complex, we have specifically assigned spots that you have to pay for. This person I guess doesn’t want to pay for a spot, so they park on the street all the time. (it’s doable but a huge pain since you can’t leave it overnight without a notice from management). The first time they had done this I confronted them as I happened to catch them as they were getting out of their car. They claimed they lived in the townhouse right next to my spot but that someone had parked there so they parked in my spot. That would make sense to me if I had EVER seen their car park in that spot before and that the car that was there wasn’t there all the time anyway.

This wasn’t the first time someone had parked in his spot.

Also, the owner of the car was screaming at me while their friend was the calm one. I was fed up because other strangers had parked in my spot before, making me have to park out on the street. For context, yes we do have garage doors as it’s an underground parking but management has NEVER gotten them operational for some reason.

He double parked.

So this same person eventually parked in my spot once again, and I was done. Normally I’d just call security, and they’d come to threaten to tow the car, but because it’s COVID they’re not sending out people unless it’s a serious situation. So, I happily parked my car right behind theirs, luckily I own a tiny car so it’s small enough to effectively ‘double park’ but still leave even big SUVs to get by in our underground parking.

The revenge seemed to be effective.

I left a note on my car saying ‘Note to management/security: car w/ licence xxxxxxxx parked in my spot, I’ll be out of town until tomorrow, if any problems call me with the number on file’. Of course, I wasn’t out of town at all. Then I came back, went out for a day to give them time to get their car, and I have never seen it parked in my spot since, only on the street.

It’s a good thing he has a small car or that revenge wouldn’t have worked.

I’m glad they learned to stop parking in his spot.

