Someone Mowed Their Yard, But They Got The Wrong Address. So Now The Homeowners Won’t Pay Because They Didn’t Ask For It.

In today’s story, a homeowner wakes up to the sound of a lawnmower. It turns out someone is moving the yard, but they got the wrong address.

The question is, who should pay for this service?

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for not paying for completed services I didn’t ask for? I woke up this morning to the wonderful sound of a lawnmower and cleanup being done. Living in a residential neighborhood I didnt think anything of it. I rolled over and tried to go back to sleep. About 20 min later I hear my doorbell ring and check my camera and there is an individual at the door. I figure its the guy asking adjacent neighbors if they would like services done (as is pretty common) and I go down stairs to speak to him. When I open the door he says good morning and then lets me know that it was a little less work than he quoted, so it would be 40$ and not the 50, and as soon as I opened the gate, they could start on the back.

OP explains that it must have been a mistake.

In my confusion i step outside, and sure enough my front lawn was mowed, edged, and cleaned up. I let him know that they must have got the wrong house because I do my own work and they may have gotten the address wrong. There is some back and forth, he shows me the paperwork, its indeed my address, and I notice the number is not mine.

It turns out that it was a mistake.

At this point (still very calm, to which i do commend him) he says all the information is correct, and I let him know that the number isn’t mine, and he can call it if he wants to confirm. He obliges goes to his truck and gets on the phone, there appears to be some conversation, he looks towards my address plate, more talking, hangs up and comes back to speak to me. He lets me know that the homeowner that ordered the services gave the wrong address.

He still wants OP to pay for the yard work.

So I apologize for the inconvenience and am about to go back inside, when he then asks that I complete the payment for the services. I inform him that I didnt ask for it, and that he should be more diligent on ensuring properties match work orders before completing services. He counters with telling me the owner said they wouldn’t be home and the back would be unlocked (probably why he knocked on my door to begin with). He then tells me I was very rude for not stopping them (i was asleep for pretty much all of it) and that it was a very mean trick to play. AITA for not paying or giving them some kind of compensation?

This sounds like a scam to me. If it’s legit, if anyone, the person who hired the guy should pay for his work since he accidentally gave out the wrong address.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

I would be surprised if this isn’t a scam.

