Target Customer Warned Shoppers Against A New “Sob Story” Scam That Criminals Are Pulling At The Store

Another scam warning tip coming in hot!

A TikTokker named Adryan posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what happened to him during a trip to Target that left him concerned.

Adryan said he was shopping at Target when a woman asked him if he could help her buy baby food for her granddaughter.

Adryan said he could help and that the woman picked out baby food that he was going to purchase for her. Another woman soon approached them and said that she was the woman’s daughter.

The younger woman then said she forgot something and grabbed more items from the shelves for Adryan to buy.

Adryan said they went to the checkout and he felt like the women were trying to distract him while the items were being scanned by a Target employee.

The grand total came out to a whopping $800.

Adryan said he wouldn’t pay for the items and that he pretended he got a phone call and walked away.

Adryan said that he saw the older woman claiming to be the grandmother in the parking lot with another group of women and he suspected the whole thing was a big scam.

He told viewers to be careful about people who approach them with a “sob story” and said that people need to be vigilant in situations like this.

You better have eyes in the back of your head when you’re at Target…

