Target Employee Reveals That Customer Routinely Swap Out Their Used Shoes For New Ones And Just Leave Them Behind

The shoe sections in Target stores are like the Wild West!

I’ve always assumed that some customers swap out their old, stinky shoes with new ones and walk out of the store, but now I have the proof!

A Target employee posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what she has to deal with on a daily basis in her shoe department.

She has to pass the time at work somehow, so she rates the shoes customers leave behind when they steal new ones.

The first text overlay on her video read, “Rate the shoes people swapped out and left for me today.”

And from there, she was off and running!

She showed viewers a pair of flip-flops a customer left behind and wrote, “5/10. Not horrible. Footprint really tied it together.”

Next up was a pair of sneakers and she wrote, “10/10. Hope you got away with some nice ones. You needed them, girly.”

The third pair was a set of plastic clogs. She wrote to viewers, “0/10. Disgusting. Really hated all the circles. I’m glad you left them behind.”

Finally, a customer left one black sandal. She wrote, “2/10. Only found one. Is she coming back to leave me the other one today?”

Some people, I tell ya…

Here’s what she had to say.

Some sketchy business going on at Target!

