Tenant Really Enjoyed Spending Time On Their Balcony, But The Next Door Neighbors Started Complaining Due To Their Lack Of Privacy

In today’s story, a person renting an apartment with a nice balcony spends most of the time at home on the balcony.

The problem is that the next door neighbors don’t feel like they have any privacy.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for spending a lot of time on my apartment balcony? It overlooks two neighbors yards and they’re mad about their families lacking privacy. I have an apartment in a large house that was converted to four apartments. It has a cute balcony off the kitchen, it’s decently large, and I spend a lot of time out there. Living in a city, with a tight budget, it’s been my dream to have an outdoor space of my own for a while. I’ve done a lot to make my balcony cozy; two outdoor sofas around a coffee table in the center, a little dining table with chairs in the corner that’s also nice to work at. A tiny food-prep minibar over a mini fridge. Cozy heat lamps and a bunch of jar candles. Hanging plants and succulents. A little outdoor bookshelf with closing glass doors to keep the books dry.

OP explains what the inside of the apartment looks like.

It’s by far the nicest part of my apartment, the rest of the apartment is a cute but very compact studio. A narrow little kitchen, a small bathroom, a hallway, and a small bedroom. No living room or dining room or anywhere indoors to entertain, or just kick back and relax. So I spend a lot of time on the balcony. Even when it’s cold or rainy out, the overhang keeps it dry, and the heat lamp warms it.

OP’s neighbors have complained about how much OP is on the balcony.

My job in software lets us work remotely when we don’t have meetings, so I work from my balcony most days. I also like to sit out there for meals and for when I’m having friends over. My apartment building has single family homes on either side, and since I’ve been living there, both families told me that they don’t like how long I spend out on the balcony.

OP explains why one family complained.

The first family’s house is positioned in a way that I can see into the windows along the side and the back side of the house. Plus It looks over their back deck. I don’t snoop or stare ever, but the dad of the family told me that he doesn’t like me being out all the time and being able to look into their bedrooms. He said that his wife was complaining to him about changing in her bedroom and then realizing there had been people who might have seen. I said I wasn’t looking and I don’t think my friends are the type to either.

OP explains why the other neighbors are upset.

The second family’s house is on the other side. I can see their back yard and small pool from the balcony. And the couple who lives there told me they were frustrated how they can’t ever enjoy their pool in private, because I’m always out there, often with friends. One time, they asked if I could keep people off my balcony for one day because they wanted a pool party, without a bunch of strangers “watching from above” and I said sure, I don’t have any guests that day. I ended up sitting out and reading though, and they got mad at me. I guess there was a miscommunication and they didn’t even want me outside.

OP wonders if spending so much time outside is a problem.

AITA for spending a lot of time on my balcony? I feel like I should be able to enjoy it, it’s part of my apartment, but both of the homeowners on either side hate that I’m positioned to see into some windows and their back yards. I’m not a snoop though!

Perhaps OP could put up some sort of privacy fence like bamboo or a screen around the balcony since it sounds like OP doesn’t want to snoop but simply enjoys being outside. That way the families wouldn’t feel like they’re being spied on.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader suggested ways for the homeowners to fix the problem.

This reader turned the situation around to point out the flaw in the homeowners’ thinking.

Another reader thinks the homeowners need curtains.

This person understands the point of view of the homeowners.

Curtains would really be a good idea.

