Tesla Owner Warned People Buying One Because His Car Powered Down After He Had Charged It For 8 Hours. – ‘It won’t respond to anything.’

I’ve personally never been in one before, but I see quite a few people online complaining about how they’re not totally satisfied with their Tesla vehicles…

And here’s another one to add to the pile!

A TikTokker named Nate posted a video and talked to viewers about a big issue he’s having with his ride.

Nate told viewers, “Just in case you needed one more reason to not buy a Tesla, let me give it to you.”

He said that his Tesla Model Y was plugged in overnight and that when he went to drive the car in the morning, the charger wouldn’t come out of the vehicle.

He said, “The trunk is stuck open. None of the doors will work. I can’t get in my car. The Tesla app won’t work, won’t unlock the door, won’t respond.”

Nate added, “So now we have a dead Tesla sitting in our garage. Although, it’s not dead because it was charging all night. But for some reason, it won’t respond to anything. Sweet.”

Here’s the video.

Nate posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that he had to jumpstart the Tesla using his Ford Raptor to get it going again.

Nate posted another TikTok video and said that he eventually got a message from his Tesla app that his car’s battery would need to be serviced soon.

Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this person spoke up.

Tesla is going viral again…uh oh…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.