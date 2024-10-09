October 8, 2024 at 8:23 pm

Tesla Owner Warned People Buying One Because His Car Powered Down After He Had Charged It For 8 Hours. – ‘It won’t respond to anything.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@nateipsen

I’ve personally never been in one before, but I see quite a few people online complaining about how they’re not totally satisfied with their Tesla vehicles…

And here’s another one to add to the pile!

A TikTokker named Nate posted a video and talked to viewers about a big issue he’s having with his ride.

Source: TikTok

Nate told viewers, “Just in case you needed one more reason to not buy a Tesla, let me give it to you.”

He said that his Tesla Model Y was plugged in overnight and that when he went to drive the car in the morning, the charger wouldn’t come out of the vehicle.

Source: TikTok

He said, “The trunk is stuck open. None of the doors will work. I can’t get in my car. The Tesla app won’t work, won’t unlock the door, won’t respond.”

Nate added, “So now we have a dead Tesla sitting in our garage. Although, it’s not dead because it was charging all night. But for some reason, it won’t respond to anything. Sweet.”

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@nateipsen

Thanks Elon. Tesla Model Y charged all night but the car won’t wake up from a deep sleep, charging cable won’t come out, doors won’t open, and the app doesn’t do anything. #tesla #modely #teslamodely

♬ original sound – Nate “The Tie Guy”

Nate posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that he had to jumpstart the Tesla using his Ford Raptor to get it going again.

@nateipsen

Replying to @Newoakwill510 forgive me for not knowing that the 12v battery would prevent the entire car from working even if the car is charged… #tesla #modely #teslamodely

♬ original sound – Nate “The Tie Guy”

Nate posted another TikTok video and said that he eventually got a message from his Tesla app that his car’s battery would need to be serviced soon.

@nateipsen

Replying to @Arturo Arellano zero notifications from Tesla before it died, but now that it’s been jumped we’re getting notified that the 12v needs to be replaced. #tesla #modely #teslamodely

♬ original sound – Nate “The Tie Guy”

Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Tesla is going viral again…uh oh…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter