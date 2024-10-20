October 20, 2024 at 10:21 am

Texas Roadhouse Customer Said She Heard Managers Planning To Fire An Injured Employee

by Matthew Gilligan

This sounds sketchy AS HELL.

A TikTokker named Tara posted a video and let viewers know what she overheard while eating at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

Tara wrote a lengthy text overlay on the video.

The first part reads, “Sitting and listening to a corporate agent discuss how they’re going to terminate a girl who is fighting for her life in the hospital because it’s been a few days and she hasn’t called in. They found out through Facebook.”

She continued, “They’re trying to figure out how to send her a fake benefits package, so her husband will have to sign for it so it’ll show she received the termination agreement in a sneaky way.”

Tara added,  “She keeps saying, ‘We have to make sure they don’t know what it is for.’”

She added, “If you know someone in the hospital who works for Texas Roadhouse and has for a while, don’t sign for that benefits package.”

Here’s the video.

could be wrong but i listened to 3 diff convos about the situation soo #dystopian #latestagecapitalism #texasroadhouse

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This is NOT COOL.

