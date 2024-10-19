October 19, 2024 at 3:21 am

‘There were about 10 more when I first opened it.’ – McDonald’s Customer Found Bugs In Her Burger And Got Sick

by Matthew Gilligan

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers what she claimed was a horrifying discovery in her food from McDonald’s.

The woman said she got seriously ill after eating at McDonald’s and that she had a fever and diarrhea.

She claims that her burger was infested.

She said, “When I came back to the container not much later, I [found] these little worms all in my Big Mac.”

She added, “I’m so disgusted. There were about 10 more when I first opened it up, but I’m not gonna flip it over.”

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

