‘There were about 10 more when I first opened it.’ – McDonald’s Customer Found Bugs In Her Burger And Got Sick
by Matthew Gilligan
Yuck!
A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers what she claimed was a horrifying discovery in her food from McDonald’s.
The woman said she got seriously ill after eating at McDonald’s and that she had a fever and diarrhea.
The cause?
She claims that her burger was infested.
She said, “When I came back to the container not much later, I [found] these little worms all in my Big Mac.”
She added, “I’m so disgusted. There were about 10 more when I first opened it up, but I’m not gonna flip it over.”
Yikes…
Here’s the video.
@fresaconcrema313
And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.
This person spoke up.
Another viewer was grossed out.
And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.
That’s not a good look for Mickey D’s…
