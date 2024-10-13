October 13, 2024 at 3:21 pm

‘They get you so cheap because the quality is so cheap.’ – A Car Detailer Warned People About Unlimited Budget Car Wash Deals

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@robsluxuryautodetailing

I hear so much contradictory information about car washes that I don’t know what to believe anymore…

But this guy has some pretty clear beliefs about the subject!

Rob is a car detailer and he took to TikTok to warn viewers about cheap car wash deals.

Source: TikTok

Rob said, “You know what a lot of people don’t get about these car washes right here and how they’re so cheap? They get you so cheap because the quality is so cheap.”

He added, “They also have a little disclaimer that before you enter, if there’s any damage to your vehicle, that they are not liable.”

Source: TikTok

Rob then said, “Compared to me running my small business where I maybe do anywhere from one car a day to five cars a day at most, I’m focused on quality. I’m not just gonna be there for about five minutes and then leave.”

I think he knows what he’s talking about…

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@robsluxuryautodetailing

#greenscreen

♬ feel good inc. djibouti dub – djiboooouti

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And one TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Car owners need to pay attention to what he has to say.

