They Made Snide Remarks And Pushed Her Over At The Airport, So When She Was The Only One That Noticed They Left Their Laptop Behind, She Decided To Just Be Quiet

Remember to be nice to people So last year I was catching a flight from Berlin to Dublin. Anyway, for some reason the airport was at a standstill. It was taking 3 to 4 hours just to get through security. EVERY flight was delayed.

In the ensuing confusion, people were letting others forward who had a flight that was about to leave. I will mention that people were really really kind. Anyway, they let me through so I could get to security earlier so I could hopefully make my flight. They do this for about four of us. Sooo we get to the front, mind you the four of us are going on the same flight. As I am taking my laptop out, this lady and her friend come in front of me but she makes snide remarks and pushes me out of the way (more like a light shove) generally being rude. Now I understand that everyone is stressed with this massive delay but we’re going on the same flight and I’m moving as fast as I can.

Anyway they go through before me, in the ruckus they caused one of them forgot their laptop in the tray. Security asks if I know who it belongs to and I say no (even though I saw them forget it). Now as we are walking to our gate they realise that they’ve lost a laptop and the airport is a mess. I see them start to look everywhere and retracing their steps and asking people around them if they saw the laptop. I just looked at them stress about it and run around like headless chickens.

Turns out we were on the same aisle. They were complaining the whole time about how they will have to contact the airport etc to locate the laptop. If they had just been a little kinder I would have let them know they forgot their laptop in the tray. Remember to practice kindness.

