Travellers Were Stranded At The Airport And Her Friend Had No Choice But To Spend The Night. So She Abandoned Her For A Comfortable Hotel Room And Doesn’t Understand Why Her Friend Is Upset.

AITA for staying in a hotel while my friend was trapped overnight inside the airport? My best friend and I (20F) recently went on a trip to the UK. I actually have a UK passport since my dad is British, but my friend had to get a UK visa. We were supposed to take two flights, one that would arrive in France, and a connecting flight that would fly to the UK. However, the second flight ended up being cancelled.

The next available flight wasn’t until 2 pm the next day, so we would have to wait around 17 hours. The passengers were allowed to stay in nearby hotels for free. However, this didn’t apply to people like my friend, who wasn’t legally allowed to leave the airport because she didn’t have a visa for Europe.

Instead, she had to stay within a specific area of the airport that had these bright ceiling lights that would stay on 24/7. There was construction nearby, so there was this extremely loud drilling noise every so often. All the available seats were taken by other passengers, so my friend had to sleep on the floor. Plus, earlier that day, water got spilled on our phone chargers, and her phone was only on 40%.

I had the option to stay with her, but I chose to go to the hotel instead. She was furious with me, accusing me of being a fake friend. She told me she was scared of being alone in a creepy unknown place and wanted me there to comfort her. I assured her that I’ll be back by the morning. She said I was acting selfish for not even spending one night with her, but I hadn’t gotten any sleep in over 24 hours, and I didn’t see why both of us had to suffer. AITA?

