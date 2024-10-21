Single Dad’s Neighbors Were So Noisy He Had To Change His Sleep Schedule. Now They’re Complaining That He’s Up Too Early In The Morning.

Having loud neighbors or thin walls can wreak havoc on anybody’s routine.

In this case, a single dad had to adapt to his neighbor’s unpredictable schedule.

Now he’s turned the tables so that they started complaining to him that he is up too early in the morning.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for being active early in the morning and disturbing my neighbours? I’m a single dad living in a semi-detached house. My toddler loves sleeping in. And I love sleeping. I prefer late nights and late mornings. Then I had new neighbors several months ago. They too have a toddler, who constantly cries throughout the night, but it happens. Not every toddler is the same. But the man often works on-call and is up throughout the night. This means I’m waking up every time he goes to work. The woman has a 7 am alarm and snoozes it for 5 minutes until 7:30.

They seem to have thin walls (maybe literally), which can be very annoying.

And on weekends they are up at 8 am loudly talking and playing with their kid. Thankfully my kid sleeps through it. But after months of this, I’m now an early bird. I go to bed early and I’m awake early. So now, I start the day at 7. Every day including weekends. I’m up and down the stairs getting stuff ready for school, I’m cleaning out my rabbit’s cage. Whatever I need to do I do. I’m not going out of my way to be loud, just doing what I used to do later in the morning sooner.

His body adapted, which is natural.

Of course, they now have a problem with this, because on the days the man has to sleep in because he was on call he can’t, because I’m awake. The woman on her days off is now being woken up at 7 am and she can’t exactly snooze me. And on weekends when they decide to sleep in after a night out and a hangover, I’m up and down the stairs.

Uh-oh.

They asked me not to start my day so early because I was waking them up. I told them it was really their fault; before they moved in I’d be waking up much later but their alarms and loudness conditioned me to wake up early. I told them I tried speaking to them about it and was told that they can’t help it. AITA?

Next thing they’re going to ask him not to breathe too loud?

Let’s see what Redditors have to say about this.

Why do people who don’t care about others so often expect others to care about them?

This is just the way it is when you’re sharing walls.

