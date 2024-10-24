Teenager Had To Pick Up Trash For Community Service, But They Decided To Grab Trash From A Friend’s House And Take The Rest Of The Day Off

Who says that young folks can’t maliciously comply just as well as older people?

We think that’s a bunch of malarkey!

And this young Reddit user nailed it right on the head.

Check out what happened!

16 year old assigned to community service of picking up garbage. “I was a troublesome teenager who committed a miniscule crime and ended up with court assigned community service (completely guilty). Community service was a way to take your punishment without a ‘permanent record’. The task was to collect trash in the town on foot and return to the sight at XYZ time with “a full bag and no empties remaining.”

They had a unique interpretation of the rules…

Instructions unclear. Proceeded to pick up trash to and from my friend’s house (with a healthy 6 hour respite) and left the spare bags for his family to use. Completely missed the point of community service, however I felt like quite the clever degen at the time.

Fast forward two decades later and I’m a constant garbage-picker-upper while walking the dog.”

I’d call this malicious compliance…

Teenagers have a way of skirting the rules.

