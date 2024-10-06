Verizon Customer Complained About The Activation Fee She Was Charged For Her New Phone

Fees, fees, fees!

It never ends!

And it seems like there are fees tacked on to just about everything these days…

A TikTokker named Chelsea took to the social media platform to complain about the experience she had at a Verizon store.

Chelsea said she bought a Samsung Z-Flip at a Verizon store and the employee helping her out asked her if wanted to trade in her Apple watch for credit. Chelsea agreed to the deal, but then things went south.

She said, “So I go in today, and before signing for any of it, he then mentions that there’s another $35 activation fee I have to pay.”

Chelsea complained about the fee and the employee told her that she should try to get the fee waived because she’d been a customer for a long time.

Chelsea ultimately decided not to do the deal and said, “I told him I’m sorry, but I’m not doing it. If he really wanted to make a sale today, then he would have tried to keep me by telling me he would waive it.”

Check out her video.

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This individual has been there…

This viewer chimed in.

And another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

There’s a separate fee for everything these days!

