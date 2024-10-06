October 6, 2024 at 1:20 pm

Verizon Customer Complained About The Activation Fee She Was Charged For Her New Phone

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@white_cocoa_

Fees, fees, fees!

It never ends!

And it seems like there are fees tacked on to just about everything these days…

A TikTokker named Chelsea took to the social media platform to complain about the experience she had at a Verizon store.

Source: TikTok

Chelsea said she bought a Samsung Z-Flip at a Verizon store and the employee helping her out asked her if wanted to trade in her Apple watch for credit. Chelsea agreed to the deal, but then things went south.

She said, “So I go in today, and before signing for any of it, he then mentions that there’s another $35 activation fee I have to pay.”

Source: TikTok

Chelsea complained about the fee and the employee told her that she should try to get the fee waived because she’d been a customer for a long time.

Chelsea ultimately decided not to do the deal and said, “I told him I’m sorry, but I’m not doing it. If he really wanted to make a sale today, then he would have tried to keep me by telling me he would waive it.”

Source: TikTok

Check out her video.

@white_cocoa_

Seriously, wth!! Such a waste of time and ridiculous. They charge us for EVERYTHING. My previous activation fee should have been more than enough to cover the watch. The guy who helped me was nice and all, but I’m not playing that game! #samsunggalaxy #samsungwatch #galaxywatch6 #applewatch #apple #Fees #verizon #zflip6 #flip6 #bullshiit #zflip #samsungphone #flipphone #galaxyphone #CapCut #foryoupage #foryou #fypシ゚viral #iphone

♬ original sound – Chelsea

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This individual has been there…

Source: TikTok

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

There’s a separate fee for everything these days!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter