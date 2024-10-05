Waffle House Employee Shows How They Make Their Omelettes So Fluffy

Is this Heaven…?

No, it’s Waffle House!

Okay, I ripped off the first part of that quote from the movie Field of Dreams, but if you’ve ever been lucky enough to dine in at a Waffle House, you know I’m not too far off.

And today we’re gonna get an inside look at how the magic is made at the iconic franchise!

A Waffle House Cook named Donovan posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how he gets busy and makes omelettes when he’s working.

He said, “This is how we do it. It’s two eggs. It goes in a milkshake blender. We use butter oil, two scoops.”

Donovan then told viewers that he heats up the oil and that “the blender is whipping air into the eggs and makes them very fluffy. So once the pan is hot, then we have our whipped eggs.”

The cook then tested out a sample of his concoction to see if the oil was hot enough and dumped the rest in after he confirmed the heat was adequate.

Donovan said, “That’s pretty much it” and he put two pieces of cheese on top of the eggs in the pan.

Now I’m hungry…

Check out his video.

