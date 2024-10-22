‘Was somebody being held captive in the basement?’ – Airbnb Customer Got Creeped Out And Left Her Rental After A “Get Out” Message Was Left On The Refrigerator

This story kind of reminds me of the horror movie Barbarian…and if you haven’t seen that flick yet, I suggest you check it out because it’s CREEPY.

A woman named Emily posted a video on TikTok and talked about the creepy experience she had at an Airbnb rental.

The caption to Emily’s video reads, “I’m not just at a Hilton because I want to be… I’m at a Hilton because when we got back to our airbnb from dinner ‘get out’ was written in scrabble letters on our fridge.”

Say what?!?!

Emily said that she and her friends realized they didn’t have the entire house to themselves like they thought because the groundskeepers for the Airbnb rental live in the basement.

She said, “So it’s not just a house by ourselves like we thought. We’re kinda like, ‘That’s weird. The vibes are off.’”

Emily said her group felt uneasy in the house and they had a feeling someone was listening to their conversations.

The group went out to dinner and that’s when things got weird. None of the lights in the front of the house would turn on and she said that one of her friends again mentioned that they thought someone might be listening to them talk.

Emily continued, “All of a sudden, we feel this like thump from the basement on the floorboards, so we’re freaking out again.”

She said a friend in the group asked, “Guys, who did this?”

It was then that the group noticed that someone wrote “Get Out” in magnetic letters on the refrigerator in the house.

Emily said, “Since I have the flight in fight, flight or freeze, I start packing my bags immediately. I need to be able to get out of here. That’s what the message says. I’m gonna listen to it.”

Emily and her friends decided it was time to leave and they booked a Hilton hotel nearby. On the way to the hotel, she noticed a sign on the road that said “Get Out Gym.”

She said, “You didn’t need to tell me twice. You’ve now told me twice: I’m getting out of here. Needless to say, I never wanna go to Salt Lake again. I think it’s haunted. Thank you, Airbnb. We filed a complaint and they paid for our hotel room.”

Emily asked viewers, “Do you think it was a prank? Do you think it was a ghost? Do you think it actually was there before? Do you think there was somebody being held captive in the basement?”

Here’s the video.

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

One person spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this person hit the nail on the head.

Sounds like the beginning of a horror movie…

