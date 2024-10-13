When A Concerned Young Woman Sees A Distressed Girl And Tries To Help, She Faces Backlash For Her Good Intentions

When you see something suspicious, it’s usually better to be safe than sorry. At least, that’s what this teenage girl thought when she saw a drunk woman being coaxed into a vehicle by a group of guys.

When she confronted the group and took the woman back inside to sober up, she didn’t quite get the thanks she was expecting.

AITA for keeping a woman to go with her “friends”! So I (17 f) got home later than usual last night. Due to my mum working, I still had to take the dogs out. Because it was already really dark, I didn’t feel comfortable walking our usual route. Afterwards, we decided to make our way into an inner, less remote part of town to buy treats and some stuff for my mum.

On the way back, I noticed a group of guy’s coming out of a pub, kind of dragging/carrying someone between them. I didn’t really have a good gut feeling, so I decided to watch them a little.

Said person was really out of it. The guys called them pet names tried to get them up to their car.

I decided that it was very fishy, then pulled out my phone, put on my torch, and loudly asked if everything was alright and if they needed help or an ambulance. One of them quickly answered that everything’s fine, their sister just partied way too much.

(First of all, they looked nothing alike, and second, why call her baby, when she’s your sister? Is that normal??)

I asked where they would be taking her, and he answered home. I asked her if she could tell me who these men were to her and if she wanted to go with them, but she just moaned!

I asked him if he could somehow prove that they were her brothers because I was suspicious and worried for her? He called me names.

I’ve had enough and moved towards them to get to her. Because of my good deed, the boys they backed off of her immediately. I’ve held onto her and told them that I would bring her back inside and that they could wait with me till she sobered up and could tell me what she wanted. They just called me names and ran.

I took her inside, gave her water and waited with her. She wouldn’t really sober up, but told me that she wanted her mum. So I gave her her phone out of her pocket to unlock, which she did, and she called her mum to please come pick her up.

Mum showed up another hour later, really mad at me and told me that those men where her friends and I should’ve let her go with them. She also insulted me (and my mom?!) took her daughter and ran off.

My mum said that I wasn’t trying to be malicious was just genuinely worried so generally I’ve done no harm. She is still fuming over how I was treated though! I believe I may be the AH because I still kind of held her hostage! AITA?

