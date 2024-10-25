When A Man’s Tire Is Clamped With A Wheel Lock, He Superglues The Lock To Teach Them A Lesson. So They End Having To Destroy Their Own Equipment To Remove It.

Anyone who’s ever pushed their luck with a parking meter knows the horror of finding your precious tires clamped.

But when one man found himself in that exact situation, his quick thinking and a bit of superglue turned an annoying inconvenience into a sweet victory.

Wheel Clamper Revenge Yes, I pushed my luck and went over the allocated time on a pre-purchased ticket in a busy area and I ended up with my car being wheel clamped. Knowing at the time that police were not willing to get involved in the rights or wrongs of clamping, I had to think on my feet. Fortunately, I had a few hours to kill.

My solution was to first check for video cameras, then drop into a hardware store and buy a single little 1ml tube of superglue. Somehow this ended up inside the lock of the wheel clamp, whoops!

Called the clamping company in order to pay the small fortune to recover my vehicle, they send a shaved ape with his son to smugly remove the clamp. Much poking, grunting and primate noises ensued, eventually resulting in them declaring the lock to be beyond saving. Oh dear! I have paid them many dollars to have my vehicle released, and they are not doing so.

Time to get the police involved! Plod eventually appears, I tell my story, show my receipt for moneys paid and demand the clamping company release my precious vehicle.

Police, having better things to do with their time, insist that the clampers immediately remove the offending boot, they try to complain but the 5-0 are having none of it. Standing there watching them have to cut off and destroy the clamp while threatening them with legal action if they damaged any part of my wheel, that was one on the most satisfying moments of my entire life. Luckily clamping is now illegal in my state, good news!

