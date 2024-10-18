When An Entitled Family Stepped Way Over The Line Confronting A Bus Driver, The School Principal Made Sure He Made Them Face Steep Legal Consequences

We know the bus is a lawless wasteland, and some shenanigans are to be expected.

My dad’s ultimate revenge on an entitled family. Backstory: My dad is a high-school assistant principal. It is currently his first year at a new school, and it is a much better school than the last one he was at, which was over-populated, drug-filled, and many of the students there had to have free or reduced lunches. There were fights almost every week, and my dad had to suspend kids almost every day. His new school is much better, with just two incidents all year: one with an autistic kid who had an “episode” and the one I am about to tell you fine Redditors about.

Cast: My dad, entitled girl, entitled mother, entitled brother, entitled sister, the bus driver, judge, bus driver/school system’s lawyer, the EM’s lawyer, my dad’s principal, and the school cop. To clarify, any dialogue I might include will obviously not be 100% correct. The original incident took place about two months ago. I am not 100% sure what started it, but either the bus driver accidentally bumped into entitled girl while he was dropping her off, or he told off entitled girl for saying something rude, but she got mad and texted entitled mom about it. Entitled mom came out of her home and started yelling at him, so he just drove off.

The next morning, the bus driver went to pick up entitled girl, but when he got to her driveway, she wasn’t there. [However, the] entitled mom, entitled brother, and entitled sister were. He opened the door to ask where entitled girl was, and that’s when all three of them boarded the bus. Entitled girl is a junior, I think. Her older brother was around 22, and her older sister was in college. These people were all adults. And all three of them started screaming at the poor bus driver, threatening him, calling him slurs, and telling him off.

The rest of the kids on the bus were expectedly scared. The moment the three of them got off of the bus, the bus driver sped away.

The one thing the entitled family forgot to think about was the fact that there are four HD cameras equipped with audio sensors on every bus in our county. They caught everything. The poor dude got the rest of the kids to school, and went straight to the front office. My dad was mad.

He got the video feed from the bus, called his school cop who called some other cops, and had entitled mother arrested for malicious harassment, intimidation, trespassing, and a few other things. My dad’s principal let my dad have control over the whole situation [because] he knows my dad does not mess around with these kinds of things. So, my dad helped bus driver get some revenge.

First, he had entitled girl switched to a different bus route, so she couldn’t mess with the bus driver anymore. Then he had entitled brother, entitled sister, and entitled mother permanently banned from the school grounds, and then he gave the bus driver a month of paid time off. (These were just petty revenges, if that).

Working with their lawyer, my dad got statements from most of the kids who were on the bus, and they decided to press charges against only entitled mother and entitled brother (who had apparently been in the middle of a six-month probationary period for a different crime, so he was essentially guaranteed jail time). Going into the trail (six weeks ago), nobody expected EM to get any more jail time than a week, if that.

My dad, his principal, and the school cop were all in the courthouse in case they needed to be called as witnesses (they were not). Their lawyer made his remarks and entitled mom’s lawyer just tried to reduce her sentence (he knew they were going to lose, the videos weren’t even shown to the judge because there was so much other evidence). But the judge surprised everyone when he gave entitled mom a 30-day sentence.

He made it very clear to her that she had threatened the life of a man, endangered kids, and trespassed on school property, for no reason besides that the bus driver had told off entitled girl, and that she should be punished accordingly. My dad and his principal were trying not to cheer. But that wasn’t even the best part. Entitled brother SKIPPED HIS TRIAL!

They were back-to-back trials, so there is no way he could have forgotten. The judge immediately issued a bench warrant for his arrest. He was caught the next day in entitled mother’s house and when brought in front of the judge, he was given a YEAR in prison for breaking his probation, skipping his trial, and for the same charges as his mother. If that isn’t ProRevenge, I don’t know what is. As for entitled girl, she switched schools.

My day has told this story to almost everyone he knows, as he finds the (almost) instant karma hilarious. If he had a Reddit account, I’m sure he would have posted it everywhere.

