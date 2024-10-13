Here’s Why Skunks Smell So Bad And How To Wash The Smell Off Once It’s On You

Everyone over the age of probably one realizes that skunks have the capacity to smell really bad.

You drive past one that’s been unalived on the road, and that’s pretty much all it takes.

If you leave near the country, or have a dog that likes to stick its nose into small places, you’ve almost certainly been faced with the conundrum of getting the smell off.

We’re here to answer all of your skunk-related questions, so keep reading!

First of all, put down the tomato juice. All it’s going to do is (sort of) cover up the smell.

To actually remove it, you’ll need to transform the stinky compounds into sulfonic acids using a process called oxidation.

If the spray is on you (or another human being), a shower with soap is the best way to go.

If a dog or fabric was sprayed, you can create an oxidizing mixture from hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, and baby shampoo, then apply the mixture to the affected area for around 5 minutes.

It can lighten the color of fur or fabric, so only repeat it as many times as absolutely necessary.

Skunk spray is made up of sulfur-based compounds called thiols that are highly volatile.

This means you can smell them right away and also that they linger, releasing the rotten egg odor for days if left alone.

It’s just not fair that skunks are so freaking cute, but if we scare them, we end up crying due to the gas.

It’s so intense that some people vomit, but even if you don’t, the eye burning and intense unpleasantness means that we need to avoid them.

They’re so cute, I know.

Skunks do give warning signs, like raising their tales, stomping, hissing, etc, so make sure to back away after a quick peek.

Far away, because they can hit you from nearly 10 feet away.

They’re nocturnal, so you’ll want to be on the lookout at night, especially. You’ll probably hear them before you see them.

Be alert, be aware.

If that fails (or your dog refuses to learn), you’ll have to suffer through a scrub.

Or maybe two or three.

