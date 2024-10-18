Wife Buys Husband Anniversary Gift That Comes With A Bonus Gift Card, But Her Decision To Keep It For Another Present Sparks A Dispute

When an anniversary present came with a bonus gift card, this wife decided to use it toward a future Christmas gift for her husband.

But now he’s feeling shortchanged, and she’s wondering if she made a misstep.

AITA for keeping a gift card I received when purchasing a gift for someone else? For our wedding anniversary, I bought my husband a $200 rangefinder. The store was running a promotion where you’d get a $50 gift card with the purchase. My husband knew about the deal, so when I gave him the gift, he asked where the gift card was. Since you couldn’t use the gift card on the original purchase, I used it to buy him a Christmas gift that he won’t get until December.

He said it left an “icky taste in his mouth” because when questioned about the amount spent I told him I spent $215, but he thinks it only counts as $165 because of the gift card. For context, my card was charged $214.99 for the rangefinder. I explained that I used the gift card toward a separate $215 Christmas gift, so technically, I’ve only spent $165 on Christmas so far.

Here’s where I’m confused: When I asked him for additional gift ideas, he told me I had spent enough. But later, he said he was expecting to get the $50 gift card with the rangefinder, and that’s why he originally said I didn’t need to get him anything else. For our anniversary, he got me a necklace (on sale for $190) and a Lululemon bag for $40.

Now I’m feeling bad, and I don’t know if I did something wrong or if I’m overthinking it. AITA?

