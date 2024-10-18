Woman Claims Most People Get Their Blood Pressure Taken The Wrong Way When They Go To A Doctor’s Office

Great, another thing to worry about…

A woman who works as a medical assistant instructor posted a video on TikTok and claimed that most people are getting their blood pressure taken the wrong way when they visit a doctor’s office.

She explained, “In order to accurately take a patient’s blood pressure, they need to be sitting, resting for at least five minutes. Which means if you were sitting in the waiting room for however long, and then you get up, and you walk from the waiting room to the back, and then you sit in a chair, you are no longer sitting for five minutes.”

She added that people need to put their feet flat on the floor and that the patient should have eaten at least 30 minutes before getting it taken.

She continued, “Your patient is supposed to be sitting with their back rested against something. So, if your patient is sitting on one of our beds and they’re sitting up, their back isn’t really being supported, so it’s an inaccurate reading.”

Finally, the woman said, “A lot of people have high blood pressure just walking into a provider’s office due to white coat syndrome. This does not mean that this patient has high blood pressure. It just means that something surrounding them, something that’s happening, has instilled a little bit of fear or anxiety, and during that moment, it causes a spike in their blood pressure.”

