October 7, 2024 at 12:21 am

Woman Showed How Easy To Make Teriyaki Sauce At Home With Just Two Cheap Ingredients

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@hey.im.rach

I love a simple recipe that I can whip up in the kitchen in an instant, so this video is right up my alley!

It comes to us from a TikTokker named Rachel and she was nice enough to post a video and show viewers how to make a homemade teriyaki sauce.

Rachel’s video showed her in her kitchen, pouring soy sauce into a pot.

The only other ingredient required is brown sugar and Rachel said, “In case your mom didn’t teach you. Soy sauce and brown sugar for homemade teriyaki sauce.”

Voila!

Here’s her video.

@hey.im.rach

If you’re feeling fancy you can add ginger, garlic, etc. Sky’s the limit! ✨ I love you forever! Xoxo, your tiktok mom 💕 • • #teriyaki #cooking #tiktokmom #fyp

♬ Baby I’m Yours – Arctic Monkeys

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual shared a recipe.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

You can do it!

