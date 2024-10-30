‘I was one of the silver-teeth kids because my parents never brushed my teeth growing up.’ – Woman Talks About How She Regrets Getting Silver Caps For Her Teeth And How Complicated It Is To Get Them Removed

Beware of silver caps, friends!

A TikTokker named Jennah posted a video and warned parents about getting their kids silver caps when they get cavities.

Jennah said, “If you’re a parent, and your little kids have cavities, and you’re thinking, ‘Oh, they’re just baby teeth. I’ll just get silver caps, because why am I going to expend all the money on porcelain fillings when they’re just going to fall out anyway?’”

She continued, “Reconsider. Or at least do your research about it. I was one of the silver-teeth kids that had like 100 silver teeth because my parents never brushed my teeth growing up.”

Jennah said she’s now 26-years-old and explained, “I still have two silver teeth left. It turns out my adult teeth are impacted underneath these, so they’re like laying flat. And they will never grow in unless I get very expensive oral surgery, which I’m not going to do.”

Jennah continued, “So either I wait until they fall out and just hope that they don’t fall out. And then have to pay for implants, or just be toothless, or have to get those little glue-in teeth—which I don’t want to do.”

She ended her video by saying, “So, yeah, if you’re thinking about it, maybe get X-rays, make sure that their adult teeth aren’t impacted first. Or, just don’t.”

Take a look at what she had to say.

Jennah posted a follow-up video and replied to a viewer who responded to her video and said, “This is false. First of all, cavities can be caused by genetics. Doesn’t matter how well you brush. Second, if you get silver caps for your child on baby teeth, their adult teeth will grow in as [normal].”

Jennah said, “I wasn’t trying to say that getting silver crowns would make it so that your adult teeth wouldn’t grow in. I was just basically trying to say that, if I had known my adult teeth weren’t going to come in, because genetically I have impacted teeth that are laying completely flat on my jawbone, basically. If I had known that my adult teeth wouldn’t come in, obviously me and my mother would not have given me silver teeth for potentially decades of my life.”

She continued, “At this point, I don’t want to be missing teeth when I’m 26 years old, for years of my life,” she says. “But I’m sorry to anyone that I offended about silver crowns. I wasn’t trying to shame anybody or anything. It was just the fact that it’s something to potentially look into with your dentist to say, ‘Is it possible to know if the teeth are impacted underneath? How long until the crowns come out? How long before I should replace them?’”

Take a look at her follow-up video.



