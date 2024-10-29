Woman Was Asked To Take The Minutes Of The Meeting, Even Though It’s Not Part Of Her Job. So She Did It In The Most Laughable Manner Possible.

If you were asked to do something at work that isn’t part of your job description, would you do it out of the kindness of your heart?

This woman did.

But she did it wrongly and differently that she was never asked to do it again.

If you think that’s genius, read the full story below.

Weaponized Incompetence When I was a young technical writer, I worked for a small software company that was kind of winding down. Our administrator left or was let go, I can’t remember. But in any case, she was not there anymore.

This woman was asked to take the minutes of the meeting.

At the next development meeting, they asked me to take minutes. I’m a writer, right? (And a woman. so maybe that had something to do with it…?) Anyway, minute taking was not in my job description, but I agreed to do it.

She recorded dumb jokes and comments.

I had learned “weaponized incompetence” from my brothers who used to do chores so poorly that they would be reassigned to me. During the meeting, I wrote down every dumb joke and stupid comment the developers made.

As a result, it didn’t happen again.

I included everything in the meeting minutes which were distributed to the whole company. They never asked me to take minutes again.

There is a moral of the story.

Do something badly and they will never ask you to do it again.

