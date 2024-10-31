Woman’s Doctor Gave Her An Immediate Diagnosis Just By Looking At Her Face. – ‘I’ve had dark circles my whole life and they could have just been avoided?’

One look is all it took…

A TikTokker named Lauren posted a video and said she got some interesting news from a dermatologist who told her a lot about her health just by looking at her face.

Lauren told viewers, “I learned something from my dermatologist. He took one look at me and he goes, ‘Allergies run in your family.’”

Lauren asked him how he knew this and he answered, “Someone in your family has asthma, hay fever, eczema, allergies in general, and some other allergic-type of conditions. You have allergic shiners under your eyes.”

Lauren told the dermatologist she thought the dark circles under her eyes were because she doesn’t get enough sleep but he told her that wasn’t the case.

The dermatologist told Lauren, “That’s actually from the congestion of your blood vessels. They produce a pigment and it shows that allergies run in the family.”

The doctor added, “Good news is, depending on what type of allergies you have, if we figure out what it is, we can get rid of them.”

Lauren was surprised and said to viewers, “You mean, I’ve had dark circles my whole life and they could have just been avoided?”

