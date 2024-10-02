Worker Pranks Entitled Colleague’s Attitude By Putting Plastic In His Food, But The Food Tasted So Good He Didn’t Even Notice

When you work at a restaurant, tempers flare and revenge simmers.

After making the rest of the staff’s lives miserable, an arrogant nepo baby found himself the target of a prank.

He ordered the restaurant’s special, but little did he know, this employee added an ingredient that wasn’t part of the recipe.

Read on for this sizzling tale of petty revenge.

Delicious plastic wrap Long ago, I worked in a local restaurant in the kitchen. Was pretty decent.

Until the new hire came along.

But then the kitchen manager’s son was hired. And he was a JERK. Always acting like he was better/cooler than everyone cause his dad was the boss. One particular day, he really got me ticked off (cannot recall exactly what the guy did) and I got my chance for sweet revenge.

They set the scene for this culinary revenge.

He went on lunch break and ordered a poutine. I proceeded to put the fresh fries on a plate. Then the cheese curds.

Wait for it…

THEN a layer of plastic food wrap. Then the gravy. Server brought it out to him and I was anticipating some yelling and then him coming back to scream at me.

But exactly the opposite happened.

Nope. About 15 minutes go by, and he comes back into the kitchen with an empty plate, and he’s telling me that was one of the best poutines he’s ever had. The gravy was hot enough to LIQUIFY the plastic wrap and he never even noticed it. I almost threw up on my mouth. To this day, he’s not been told 😉

This revenge plot worked a little too well.

