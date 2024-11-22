A Customer Always Wanted Extra Jalapenos On His Sandwich, So One Day The Employee Decided To Make Sure He Gave The Customer Exactly What He Asked For

At restaurants like Subway, customers can customize their food order.

In today’s story, one customer was particularly rude when telling the employees how he wanted his sandwich, so one employee decided to get revenge by giving the customer exactly what he asked for – extra jalapenos.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

How about then peppers? When I was younger I worked at a Subway restaurant. There used to be this one guy who was very arrogant and rude and always wanted extra jalapenos on his sandwich. As a rule we had to put the standard amount on and then more if they want.

He added a lot of extra jalapenos.

He would always loudly criticize me and try to embarrass me, talking down to me like I was dumb. He was looking for a few seconds so I took two fistfuls of jalapenos and put them right in the middle of both halves and quickly covered them with lettuce. Usually he took his order to go but this day he decided to dine in.

He watched the customer eat the sandwich.

At first I panicked but then I was like screw it. I sat there and watched him eat, waiting for him to get to peppers. Then finally he took a bite, chewed a couple times and just stopped chewing.

The customer ended up leaving.

He looked at me with a mouthful of food and back at the sandwich, then back at me again. I looked him dead in the eye and smiled and gave him a head nod. He choked down that bite and rolled up the rest of his sandwich and left. Was never rude to me or anyone that worked there ever again.

It’s great that he learned his lesson.

After all, he only did what the customer wanted.

Apparently there is such a thing as too many jalapeno peppers!

Who could have guessed?

