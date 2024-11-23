A Customer Demanded Another Bag For Her Doritos, So The Grocery Store Employee Got Crunchy Revenge

Sometimes customers made demands that go against a store’s policy.

While it’s sometimes possible for employees to make exceptions to the rules, it really helps if the customer is nice about the request.

In today’s story, the customer is rude, and while the store employee gives the customer what she asks for, the employee also gets revenge.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Rude to me? Enjoy your crunched up Doritos. Super petty Around twelve years ago, I was working as a bagger at a grocery store while I was in college. We were trained not to waste bags and the only two items that were aloud to have their own bag were eggs and bread.

A customer demanded an extra bag.

One day, I put a lady’s box of wheat thins alongside her bag of Doritos. She walked up to me, threw the wheat thins out and tossed the Doritos to my chest, demanding that I grab her a new bag since I “crunched” her chips up with the wheat thins box. Normally, I wouldn’t mind, but since she threw the bag at me, I got low key mad.

She intentionally crunched up the Doritos.

So I did my job and walked back to replace the bag, but then as I was walking back, I repeatedly squeezed the bag to crunch up the chips as much as I could. I hope she was mildly displeased. Super dumb, but to this day I randomly think of that fondly.

I can’t imagine a box of Wheat Thins doing much damage to the Doritos bag.

This customer should’ve held onto her Doritos.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This story was worth remembering.

This reader would’ve gotten a manager.

Another reader loves the pettiness.

The customer should’ve just left.

You don’t need a separate bag for every single item you buy.

This woman was way out of line.

