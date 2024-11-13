A Customer Reviewed Dairy Queen’s $6 Mystery Bag. – ‘This bag contains 3 or 4 Dairy Queen treats!’

Dairy Queen’s $6 Mystery Bags are quite popular these days.

I personally haven’t tried one yet, but I got some inside info about them from a TikTokker named Hailey who showed what’s going on inside these goodie bags.

Hailey grabbed a mystery bag from a freezer at Dairy Queen and showed viewers the note on the bag.

It reads, “Mystery Bag $6.00 No discounts allowed you cannot open or return. You like surprises? Does the thought of a mystery fill you with excitement? Well, you’re in luck because this bag contains 3 or 4 Dairy Queen treats!”

The note continues, “They have been made during training or we may have made extras, or maybe we made the wrong flavor altogether! Whatever the reason, you get to reap the benefits. We cannot guarantee that there are no peanuts, tree nuts, other allergens, or cross-contamination of allergens.”

Hailey then showed viewers what was inside the mystery bag: a Heath Caramel Brownie Cupfection, a Hot Fudge Sundae, and an Oreo Blizzard.

Score!

