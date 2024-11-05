A Doctor Explained The Very Simple Health Reason Why He Won’t Eat Potato Salad

As a potato salad connoisseur, this video made me upset…

A doctor posted a video on TikTok and told viewers why he doesn’t eat potato salad.

The man explained, “I don’t eat potato salad anymore because all the med school tests about foodborne illnesses is always related to potato salads at picnics.”

In the caption, he wrote, “Bacteria love to thrive on some of the ingredients we use for potato salad, including the potatoes themselves! When left out in the temperature danger zone — 40-140 degrees — for more than 2 hours, the amount of bacteria can grow massively.”

I’m gonna go ahead and say that potato salad that’s kept cool is A-Okay, but it’s probably best to avoid a sloppy mess that’s been sitting out in the sun all day at a picnic…

Yuck!

Check out the video.

@academymedcle Replying to @Aubrey bacteria love to thrive on some of the ingredients we use for potato salad, including the potatoes themselves! When left out in the temperature danger zone — 40-140 degrees — for more than 2 hours, the amount of bacteria can grow massively ♬ original sound – academymedCLE

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person isn’t happy about this news…

Prepare to be depressed…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.