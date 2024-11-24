A Dog’s Sniffing Startled A Shopper In A Store’s Aisle, So The Owner Told Them They Shouldn’t Come To The Store If They Didn’t Like Dogs

In the past few years, it seems like more and more places of business are allowing dogs inside, but not everyone welcomes this change.

One shopper’s calm trip to a home improvement store turned tense when an unexpected encounter with a curious pup turned into a heated confrontation.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA Dog owner said “you’ll be alright” to me. I was shopping at the Lowe’s closest to me. I’m attempting a DIY plumbing repair and was looking for some items I needed.

The shopper, lost in thought, didn’t notice a furry figure approaching.

I started out alone in the aisle and I was focused on finding a part I needed, so I didn’t notice the yellow lab and owner enter the aisle. The dog sniffed me and I jumped a mile high. I was spooked.

They lash out at the dog’s owner, who can’t be bothered.

I turn to the owner and I say what the heck. He tells me “you’ll be alright”.

This could not have been a worse response in the eyes of the shopper.

I’m normally a very calm person, but that set me off. I told him that decision is not for you to make. I went off on the guy.

The owner feels he was justified, as Lowe’s is a pet-friendly store.

He has the audacity to tell me if I don’t like dogs, don’t go to Lowes. He says you know Lowes is dog friendly right, that means you are okay with dogs. The dog was being a dog, sniffing never harmed anyone. He ends with you are just being an AH. I tell the dude to walk away.

But the shopper isn’t going to let this slide.

I got my stuff, complained to staff, and left. But AITA here?

It wasn’t the dog who left the worst impression, but the owner.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter didn’t have much sympathy.

The owner could have had a bit of a tighter handle on the ol’ leash.

Dog owners may love their dog, but it doesn’t mean everyone else has to.

Even in dog-friendly spaces, owners should ensure everyone gets their personal space.

No matter who’s to blame, the whole situation left a sour taste.

This situation went off-leash fast.

