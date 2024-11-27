A Professional Lender Offered Advice About What New Homeowners Need To Do Right After They Move In

It can be hard to get motivated when you move into a new house.

She said, “You would be shocked at how many check-ins I do with my clients months in, and they still haven’t changed the locks yet. Hopefully, the reason why kind of goes without saying, but if it doesn’t, the sellers might have not given you all of the keys that they had, or maybe some got lost, or a neighbor has a key.”

She added, “Who knows, but change the locks.”

The woman then said, “You’re gonna want to keep all of the things that you just signed at closing, including the mortgage stuff, the title things, all of that in one place.”

The lender thinks that document organizers are a good idea and said, “Having all of those things in one place, like all the important docs, people usually forget, but you really need it.”

Finally, the woman told viewers, “Find where the dishwasher filter is and clean it. Do the same thing with all of the air filters.”

