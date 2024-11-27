ude Neighbor Won’t Stop Damaging A Homeowner’s Dirt Driveway, So They Decided To Block His Path So He Can’t Use It Again

The parking wars between neighbors will never end, my friends!

And that’s why there will always be plenty of stories like this one on Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” page.

Read on to get all the details.

Construction worker neighbor. “I live on a corner lot and my driveway is at the rear of the house next to an open alley. My neighbor who works in construction & brings home many trucks & trailers likes to park some of these vehicles on his yard or on the sidewalk in front of his house. Lately he’s been driving thru my open driveway with a truck with a trailer attached because he’s parked on his lawn . I’m guessing can’t make the left turn to use the alley, so he just uses my driveway as if it’s not a big deal.

Hmmm…

My driveway is dirt (except on front of my garage) which turns to mud when it rains. So he leaves huge deep tire tracks. He refuses to be polite & figure out another way like I’ve asked. So, I have a VERY small car that I’ve now begun parking farther back from the garage, essentially blocking the end of my driveway. Now he has to park the truck with the trailer attached on the street (where it should be) or figure out another way to exit.

Well, this is working…so far…

A friend suggested I bury 2x4s with nails in my driveway but that’s too extreme to me. I don’t want to cause damage. Just teach a lesson. So far it’s working! I haven’t seen HOW he moved his truck & trailer but he’s no longer parking it on his lawn but on the street where there’s plenty of room. I feel vindicated!”

Here’s what folks said on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user was impressed.

This individual spoke up.

This reader had a lot to say.

And one person shared a story.

His little shortcut won’t be available anymore!

It seems like he’s figured out something else.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.