Shopaholic Post Office Customer Blew Up At A Mail Carrier, So Now She Has To Come In To Get Her Packages

It’s hard to be a mail carrier, especially when you have a customer like this one.

She has turned shopping into a daily ritual, but despite him schlepping all of her things to her door, she still called to complain.

Check out how the mail carrier gets his revenge.

Mis-delivering Your Packages? Let’s Get That Fixed! Barb a customer at our small town post office where I work, is a complete shopaholic. She buys and buys getting at least 1 to 2 packages everyday. Our carrier at the time would take the packages and deliver them to Barb either in her own mailbox or the parcel locker assigned to her.

The probably starts with Barb.

Barb, however, was extremely lazy and would hardly ever check her box. Fast forward a little bit and suddenly Barb starts calling the office saying that the carrier is mis-delivering packages. Barb spoke to both me and the postmaster and we both sent the carrier many times just to confirm Barb was in fact getting her packages. One day she calls and chews out the postmaster. I don’t know exactly what was said just that she yelled A LOT and eventually said “Stop mis-delivering my packages.” So that day my beloved postmaster says “Understood we’ll get that fixed right away.”

And there is a clear solution.

From that point on Barb would now be receiving slips notifying her that she’s has packages to pick up at the post office. She was not happy about this. It was also funny to see the few times the husband came in and do a facepalm when I hand him almost 20 packages. I’ll still never forget the time Barb came in one day for her packages and said to me “You know just because I had a few words with the postmaster doesn’t mean you have to stop delivering.” I just looked at her smiled and said “Well we wouldn’t want to be mis-delivering anything”.

