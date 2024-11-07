A Store Wouldn’t Let A Customer Use A Discount The Way She Wanted, So She Cleverly Bought What She Wanted And Exchanged Them During A Sale

Finding your way around policies and rules will never not be clever.

So it’s my birthday month, and while some stores offer their fidelity members / people with club card certain items (like the garden store let me pick out a little potted plant, perfume store gave me a free little travel size perfume etc) some stores only do a discount code. And then only if you make a purchase (which is wild to me, I’m in France and normally it’s just a small free item no obligation, no strings at all just come in the store and pick it out) For example, I ordered some wooden Advent calendars for my kiddo to make while on the upcoming school break, and after I placed the order suddenly I get a “birthday” 5€ off my next purchase when I spend 20€ email.

No problem, I had set my delivery for pick up in store so I just returned and re-bought the items with the 5€ gift. Perfect. But the malicious part comes from the tack store. I got a gift card there and actually have had my eye on a some things for my horse so I went in, and saw that I have a 20% coupon on all items, but only starting next week, it’s store wide.

So I see the items I had wanted in the color I want, and there is only one of each item left. I ask if they will restock or can order me some if they happen to sell out before the sale. (this is common, they can order anything from their catalog so it’s not rude to ask) cashier says no. Ok..? I ask if they can put items aside or if I can call in advance to see if it’s stocked. No.

This is so weird to me, I’m thinking I have slighted this person because normally the sales representatives have no problems holding items for 24 hours. But she states company policy, and says she wont do it. Ok, that I can respect. So I ask about their returns and how long I have to return an item and what conditions…30 days? Super. I bought the items, and next week when my voucher becomes valid Ill be able to return then rebuy them.

She actually smiled when she understood, we are both respecting company policy and its my perfect way to insure the items are stocked, plus now she can legitimately order more for her location. Ahhhhhh compliance

