November 4, 2024 at 2:48 pm

Air Traveller Said She Was Booted Off Of A Flight Because Of Her Food Allergies And It Caused Massive Problems

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@elliebrelis

What the heck is going on here?!?!

A TikTokker named Ellie posted a video and talked to folks about the ordeal she had to go through recently when she tried to take a flight with Delta Air Lines.

Source: TikTok

A tearful Ellie said she was kicked off of her Delta flight because of her food allergies and explained, “That was the plane I was supposed to be on to go home so I could see my doctor tomorrow at 10 in the morning, because I’m having really, really serious allergies right now.”

She added, “Somehow, I just got kicked off the plane for having an allergy.”

Source: TikTok

Ellie said she’s flown on Delta her whole life and she wasn’t happy about how she was treated.

She said, “Food allergies, as stupid as they sound, are a disability that’s covered by The American Disability Act.”

Ellie asked viewers, “Am I the *******?”

Source: TikTok

Here’s her video.

@elliebrelis

Sorry there are no CC. I didnt have time to upload. can anyone help me? Please share / repost / comment and TAG @delta @LAX @404 [by L.A. Times] @The Boston Globe @Pete Buttigieg fyppppppppppppppppppppppp fyp fypシ

♬ original sound – Ellie Brelis

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This individual asked a question.

Source: TikTok

Another person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

She was pretty upset about this fiasco!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES, TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter