Biker Puts His Bag In Another Passenger’s Foot Space, So They Give Him An Unpleasant Surprise Upon Landing
There’s nothing like settling in for a cramped flight only to realize someone’s decided to park their stuff right where your feet are supposed to go.
So, what would you do if someone hijacked your space and dared you to react?
Would you say something immediately?
Or would you find another way to get back at them?
In the following story, one airline passenger finds themselves in this exact situation.
Here’s what they do.
Dude on plane puts his bag where my feet are, bag gets some essence de lav
Happened a few years ago.
Was on a packed flight, in one of the last rows of an MD80, right near the lavatory (bathroom).
I was settled in my aisle seat, and right before they closed the boarding door, this burly biker-looking dude got on and had no space in the overhead for one of his bags.
So he puts one in the last space in the overhead, then, to my surprise, stuffs his small duffel bag under the seat in front of me, where my (minimal) legroom is.
He gives me this dirty look, daring me to say something.
I pretend not to notice, he takes his seat on the other side of the plane and we take off.
The man chose the wrong place to put his bag.
An hour and a half later, as we start to descend, I go into the lav, and there is the typical puddle of urine on the floor in front of the toilet.
I rub my foot into the puddle (I was wearing an old pair of sneakers), come out of the lav and hop on my other foot back to my seat, then rub my urine-covered shoe bottom all over the duffel bag at my feet.
I got off the plane before the biker dude (he was in a window seat a couple of rows back), so I didn’t get to see his reaction, but I hope he enjoyed the aroma.
Too funny! The guy’s not going to like that smell.
Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit relate to this story.
Similar situation, but this person took the items.
Here’s someone who took a more direct approach.
The story triggered this person.
This is an excellent way to handle the situation.
What a rude guy!
This person should’ve found somewhere to move the bag and made it tough for him to find before onboarding.
