Bitter Neighbor Continually Slammed Her Car Door Into His Wife’s Car, So He Brought Out His Steel Jeep And Made Sure The Neighbor’s Car Took All The Damage

Sharing a driveway with your neighbors is already an annoying inconvenience, but for some, it’s enough to start a full-on feud.

One neighbor had beef with the family next door, so she got a little slam-happy with her car door.

Little did she know, messing with the wrong vehicle would cost her more than just her patience.

Read on for the full story.

Dad revenge on shifty neighbor When I was 13, my family rented a duplex with a shared driveway next to a lady named Cheryl. Things were fine for a couple months, but Cheryl started to have an unknown problem with my mom.

Cheryl made her distaste for the family very obvious.

Now Cheryl got home from work after my mom, like 30 min after, and would hit my moms car with her car door while getting out. My mom told my dad this after a couple days and dad told my home he’ll take care of it.

Turns out, the dad had a car hefty enough to endure the neighbor’s door slamming.

My Dad had a jeep at the time: A ’67 CJ5 with a steel body. It didn’t run, but dad was working on it on the weekends. When I came home from school the next day, the jeep was in my mom’s usual spot. For about a week Cheryl, slammed her car door into my dads jeep doing absolutely nothing to the jeep, but destroying her car door.

But it didn’t take Cheryl long to catch on.

She complained to the landlord (we had the same landlord) that my parents had parked an abandoned vehicle in the driveway. Landlord serves parents with paper about it, and basically says move it within certain time frame or else.

This wouldn’t do, so the dad got to work on the car and finally got it working again.

My dad decided he would take a day off work, and spend the day working on the jeep. Dad got it running to where he could drive it around the block. When Cheryl would get home, he would drive the jeep around the block and come home, probably about a 5 min drive.

This time, his revenge was as steel-clad as his steel-bodied car.

Cheryl didn’t like this and tried to complain to landlord again, but was told since the vehicle runs and is driven away from the property regularly there was nothing they could do. Dad did that drive everyday for 2 months till we got out of that house.

Cheryl’s car may be banged up, but her pride is completely totaled.

What did Reddit think?

Steel always comes out on top.

Clearly no one can agree on what’s considered a “derelict” car.

This commenter doesn’t know what the landlord was thinking.

This commenter would have taken their revenge a step further.

Cheryl learned the hard way that some battles are best left unpicked.

After all, stubbornness is no match for solid steel.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.