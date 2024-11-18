Bones Of The Largest Flying Animal In History Was Found In Transylvania And Dubbed “Dracula”

The idea of living in the time of dinosaurs has always been scary, which is why there are so many successful books and movies about it. According to a new study, however, things may have been even more terrifying than previously believed, at least during the late Cretaceous period.

This is because of the existence of what may be the largest flying creature in the history of the world living at this time.

Pterosaurs, which were featured in some of the Jurassic Park movies, were known to be large flying dinosaurs that ate other animals. In the study, however, it is shown that they likely evolved to be much larger than was previously believed.

There are partial fossil remains that indicate that this flying animal may have been 3.5 meters (11.5 feet) tall, with a wingspan longer than a bus.

The bones in question have been named “Dracula” not only because they were found in Transylvania, Romania, but also because they were so large. In fact, some scientists speculate that this animal would have been too large to fly, but more research indicates that is not likely the case.

As this animal evolved, the study suggests that it was able to grow so large because of the fact that it became very adept at moving on the ground as well. The study looked at the evolutionary history of the hands and feet of the pterosaurs. At some point during the mid-Jurassic period, their hands and feet evolved to be more similar to animals that lived on the ground.

This likely made them much quicker and more nimble, which could help with their hunting. This success allowed them to grow larger than their ancestors.

Dr. David Unwin, one of the co-authors of the study, said:

“In early pterosaurs the hind limbs were connected by a flight membrane which severely impeded walking and running. In later, more advanced pterosaurs, this membrane became separated along the midline, allowing each hind limb to move independently. This was a key innovation that, combined with changes to their hands and feet, greatly improved pterosaurs’ mobility on the ground.”

To think of a flying carnivore that is not only this large, but is also able to navigate on the ground very effectively is quite scary.

I think we can all agree that it is good that these flying terrors have gone extinct.

