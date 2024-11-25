Boyfriend Drinks Girlfriend’s Chocolate Milk, Replaces It Without Telling Her And Gets Into Drama Over A Straw

When a boyfriend helps himself to his girlfriend’s chocolate milk, he thinks it’s no big deal to replace it quietly.

But when she notices a missing straw, a simple snack swap turns into an hour-long debate.

Now he’s wondering if he really messed up over… milk?

Read on for the rest.

AITA for drinking my gf’s chocolate milk and replacing it without telling her? So, my girlfriend and I stopped at a convenience on the way home one night and bought some snacks. She bought a little carton of chocolate milk with a straw. The next day she was away and I saw the chocolate milk in the fridge. It looked really good so I ended up drinking it, thinking to myself I might stop by the convenience store later and replace it. I did just that, replaced it with a little box of the same brand later that day, and forgot all about it. I didn’t think to tell her.

Makes sense so far…

A day or so later she goes to drink her chocolate milk box and finds that the carton is missing the usual attached straw and asked me about it. I confessed I drank her milk and replaced it, and since I had bought another box of plain milk that still had the straw she could use that. I didn’t realize the replaced chocolate milk didn’t have a straw. She was bothered by it and kept bringing it up, and was bothered that I hadn’t told her about it at all and we probably talked about it for about an hour.

Why does a straw matter so much?!

She wasn’t super upset but she definitely wouldn’t let it go. I said sorry and next time I would tell her ahead of time if something like that came up again. If she had done the same to me I would have not have cared. I think she was mainly bothered I took it behind her back. My thought process was that if I just drank it and replaced it why bother? However, I did miss the detail of the straw. So there’s definitely that.

While he thought it was no biggie, she felt blindsided—and maybe it’s the little things that count?

Reddit has mixed feelings.

Most people agree he didn’t do anything wrong.

This person wishes their problems were as small as a drunken milk carton.

This person agrees the girlfriend overreacted.

But some people think taking something without asking is a huge no-no, even if he replaced it after.

Lesson learned: in relationships, always BYOS—Bring Your Own Straw.

Because it is a big deal to some people.

