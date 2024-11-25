Boyfriend Refuses To Try Her Polish Family’s Food, So She Tricks Him With A Hidden Ingredient Dessert

A boyfriend’s aversion to trying his girlfriend’s Polish family recipes has led to plenty of awkward dinners.

When dessert time rolled around, she decided to keep the true origins of a homemade treat to herself.

What happens next?

Read on!

AITA for lying to my boyfriend what I fed him for dessert? So I (24f) have a boyfriend (24m). I’m from Poland and he’s from Spain. Since we met almost 1 year ago, he never tried any polish food that me or my family prepared for him. If he just said, “no thanks,” I would be fine. But he always comments on how disgusting it is, asks how could we even eat that and he gags for the whole meal.

Well that’s rude.

He never even tried that food! We argued about it a few times, because I think that his behavior is unacceptable, but he says that this food is just horrible and he’s allowed to have preference. Four days ago, at a family dinner when my mom asked him if he would like some gołąbki (google translates it as a cabbage rolls, not sure if it’s the same thing). He one again gagged, covered his mouth and said that he could never eat that. I was furious with him and told him to apologise. He refused and there was a tense mood throughout the rest of the lunch.

No kidding.

After lunch it was time for a dessert. My mom made sernik, which is similar to cheesecake, but it’s made with cottage cheese. My boyfriend refused to try that before, but this time my mom covered it in chocolate so it looked a little different. When he asked what’s that, I quickly said that it’s some store bought cake. My family didn’t correct me and we all ate in peace. My boyfriend even took a second piece!

He asked where we bought that. Then I told him that it’s sernik that my mom made with cottage cheese. He looked at me a little confused than told my mom it is good.

Got ya good.

I was happy with the result of my little lie, but on our way home he started yelling at me. How could I humiliate him like that in front of my family and how could I lie about what he’s going to eat when he already told me that it’s disgusting. I asked him what his problem was because he liked the cake, but he said that I didn’t respect him and his boundaries and he’s not talking to me until I apologise. It’s been four days, he’s not answering my messages and I’m having doubts if he’s right? He’s not allergic, doesn’t have any intolerance and he isn’t on diet that would made him not to eat a sernik btw. AITA?

Most Redditors sided with the girlfriend, calling out the boyfriend’s over-the-top reaction and his continued rudeness toward her family’s culture.

This person would never be with someone this whiny.

This person thinks he’s just being plain rude.

This person compares him to a literal 5 year old.

It just goes to show…

When cheesecake creates this much drama, maybe it’s time to question the main ingredient: the relationship.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.